Manchester United are looking to make an addition up front, and a report claims they receive a boost in their chances of signing Viktor Gyokeres.

Sporting Lisbon are said to be willing to accept add-ons for striker Viktor Gyokeres, news that has boosted Manchester United's chances of signing the forward.

Ruben Amorim's side will report back for pre-season training on Monday, though he has only been reinforced by the additions of teenage defender Diego Leon and attacker Matheus Cunha.

The Portuguese coach guided the team to a 15th-placed finish last season, and while he is under pressure to reverse the club's fortunes, he is unlikely to be able to start his revolution without further signings.

United have been credited with an interest in Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, though his reported price of £69m could be prohibitively expensive.

However, A Bola claim that Sporting may be willing to accept a more friendly payment structure that includes realistic ad-ons to reach that fee, with the base figure dropping to £60.5m.

What could United's attack look like?

It should be noted that Arsenal have been linked to Gyokeres's signature, and the Red Devils are by no means assured of bringing him to Old Trafford.

The Gunners' financial health is said to be significantly better than United's, but if Amorim can convince Gyokeres to join the club, then the team's options up front would be considerably improved.

Current number nine Rasmus Hojluned has struggled to make an impact, with the forward netting just four Premier League goals in 2024-25.

Cunha ended his final league season with Wolverhampton Wanderers having scored 15 times, and his tally would have made him United's leading scorer.

The Brazilian will almost certainly occupy one of two attacking midfield roles in Amorim's 3-4-3 system, and he would benefit from playing behind an imposing striker such as Gyokeres.

United would arguably boast one of the top flight's most exciting attacking units if they were able to bring Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo to the club given he managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions in his most recent league campaign.

The Red Devils still have captain Bruno Fernandes in the team, and Amorim will hope that he will not have to rely on his talisman as much as he did last term.