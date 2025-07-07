Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford could soon be on his way out of Old Trafford and heading to Barcelona if the latest reports are accurate.

Barcelona have reportedly diverted attention from Liverpool winger Luis Diaz to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Boss Ruben Amorim will welcome back his squad for the first day of pre-season training on Monday, though he will welcome a largely unchanged squad from last term.

The club have only made two additions so far, with attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha the only signing likely to play a significant role in the starting XI in 2025-26.

United have been strongly linked with a move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, but they may face the prospect of having to make a number of sales before bringing in extra attacking firepower.

Winger Rashford could be one player heading for the exit doors considering journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Barcelona are among a number of teams to have made enquiries for the England international.

United's mass exodus

Rashford's potential exit from Old Trafford is not an unexpected one given he has fallen out of favour with Amorim, and had conducted an interview in December 2024 saying that he feels ready for a new challenge.

However, the Red Devils boss could be left with a depleted forward line next season considering a number of players' futures are uncertain.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund has been heavily scrutinised and has been linked with a return to Italy, while winger Antony is said to be attracting interest from sides in Spain,

Forward Alejandro Garnacho has also fallen out with Amorim, and clubs such as Chelsea, Aston Villa and Napoli have been credited with an interest in signing the Argentine.

How many forwards do United need?

The acquisition of Cunha will help to replace the loss of so many attackers, but United will need to make further reinforcements if they are to compete for Europe next term.

Viktor Gyokeres had been linked with a move to Old Trafford, as had striker Liam Delap, but the former looks likely to sign for Arsenal and the latter has joined Chelsea.

The Red Devils will also need to sign a forward with immense pace if they lose both Rashford and Garnacho, who are two of the fastest players at the club, as failure to do so could limit their threat in behind opposition defences.