Manchester United are reportedly in active talks for a star player, but it remains to be seen if they can overcome the obstacles of complex negotiations.

Manchester United are accelerating talks for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils picked up a third consecutive win when they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 on Saturday, though they will be disappointed to have conceded twice having led 3-0.

Matheus Cunha scored his first goal for the club against Brighton, while Bryan Mbeumo scored twice on the night, and the two new signings have impressed in recent weeks.

Fans are now looking forward positively, with many hoping that the team can build upon their successful summer in the coming transfer windows.

Fichajes report that United are in complex negotiations with Milan for Rafael Leao, though it remains to be seen if the club can afford the Italian side's demands of €80-100m (£69-87m).

Rafael Leao in profile: What are the AC Milan winger's strengths?

Rafael Leao has not always been prolific in the final third, with the left-winger scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 34 league games last term.

The Portuguese has so far netted three goals in four Serie A matches in 2025-26, and he will hope to get close to the 15 goals he scored in the 2022-23 season.

While the 26-year-old has not been the most productive forward over the past campaigns, he possesses a rare combination of size, speed and agility that make him difficult to stop when in full flow.

Leao has at times been criticised for his defensive contributions, with some fans and pundits arguing that his lax approach off the ball has been detrimental to Milan's structure out of possession.

Why Rafael Leao does not make sense for Ruben Amorim

While it would be difficult to turn down the chance to sign someone of Leao's quality, his tactical fit at Old Trafford is unclear, especially as Ruben Amorim utilises two attacking midfielders behind a central striker.

The Milan star is able to operate narrowly as a striker, but it would arguably be unfair on Benjamin Sesko, who has shown glimpses of his talent in England.

Leao's limited work rate would also make the Red Devils easier to play through, and exposing the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro to more attacks in midfield would likely prove costly.

Perhaps funds for any potential transfer should instead be reinvested in defence and midfield, especially as attackers Mbeumo, Cunha and Sesko deserve time to settle together as a unit.