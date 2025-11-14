Manchester United allegedly place Sporting Lisbon teenager Salvador Blopa on their transfer list.

Manchester United have reportedly placed Sporting Lisbon teenager Salvador Blopa on their transfer list.

The 18-year-old scored twice in Sporting's 5-1 win over Alverca in the Allianz Cup at the end of October, with the midfielder making a huge impression on his first-team debut.

Blopa is yet to feature in the league or the Champions League for his Lisbon club, but he was an unused substitute against Juventus in the European Cup at the start of November.

The Portuguese has scored two goals and one assist in 21 appearances for Sporting's Under-23 outfit, while he has one goal and two assists in 15 outings for Sporting B, who play in Portugal's second tier.

According to the Daily Mail, Man United are exploring a move for the youngster, who has been compared to Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal star Nuno Mendes.

Man United 'targeting' Sporting wonderkid Blopa

The report claims that Man United head coach Ruben Amorim is a huge admirer of Blopa, who is 6ft 2in and seen as a potential option to feature as a right-sided wing-back.

Real Madrid have also been linked with the teenager, but it is believed that the Red Devils are in the driving seat at this moment of time, and the club could look to secure a deal in the near future.

Blopa played for GDR Fontainhas Cascais before arriving at Sporting in 2017, and he signed his first professional contract with the Lisbon giants in April 2024.

Blopa could solve major issue at Man United

Amad Diallo, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have featured as the right-sided wing-back for Man United this season in a 3-4-3 formation, but all are more comfortable elsewhere.

Dalot and Mazraoui are stronger in a back four, while Amad has much more of an impact in the final third of the field, with the Ivorian struggling defensively when he operates in that area.

Blopa is seen as a player capable of having an impact at both ends of the field, and it might not be long before he is on the wishlist of almost all of the major clubs in world football due to his development.

Amorim's connection with Sporting has seemingly placed Man United in a strong position, and it would be some statement of intent if the Red Devils secured his signature in 2026.