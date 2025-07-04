Brentford reportedly want a fixed fee of £62.5m plus add-ons for Bryan Mbeumo, as the Bees remain in talks with Manchester United over a summer deal.

Brentford reportedly want a fixed fee of £62.5m plus add-ons for Bryan Mbeumo, as the Bees remain in talks with Manchester United over a summer deal for the Cameroon international.

Man United are believed to have already failed with two offers for Mbeumo this summer; the first of those is said to have been worth £55m, while the second could have banked the London club £62.5m including add-ons.

The 20-time English champions had allegedly been hoping to pay in the region of £7.5m through add-ons, with Brentford receiving £55m as an initial payment, but that was not deemed satisfactory.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Man United remain confident that they will be able to get a deal for Mbeumo over the line in the not too distant future.

The 25-year-old has scored 70 goals and registered 51 assists in 242 appearances for Brentford, including 20 goals and nine appearances in all competitions last term.

Brentford 'want a £62.5m fixed fee' for Mbeumo

According to the London Evening Standard, Brentford are holding firm on their asking price for Mbeumo despite the fact that his contract with the Bees is due to expire next summer.

The report claims that Brentford are expecting Mbeumo to report back for pre-season training on Monday if a deal for the forward has not been agreed by then.

Man United's first-team squad will also be back at Carrington next week to start pre-season training, and the club had been hopeful that a deal for Mbeumo would be agreed by then.

The 20-time English champions are planning to make a third offer, but it remains to be seen whether they are willing to meet Brentford's demands when it comes to the attacker.

Giles: 'Not impossible for Mbeumo to stay at Brentford'

Earlier this week, Brentford director of football Phil Giles said that it was "not impossible" for Mbeumo to remain with the club beyond the end of this summer's transfer window.

“He had a fantastic season," said Giles. “We expected big interest in him; we have had big interest in him.

"He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career. He is well within his rights to do that. It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay."

Man United have already made one substantial signing this summer, bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £62.5m deal.