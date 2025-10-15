Manchester United reportedly consider making a move for Crystal Palace attacker Jean-Philippe Mateta during next summer's transfer window.

Mateta was linked with a switch to Old Trafford during the recent market, but the Red Devils instead brought in Benjamin Sesko, and the Slovenian has scored in his last two appearances for the club.

Sesko is now the starting striker at Man United, with Rasmus Hojlund leaving for Napoli, while Joshua Zirkzee has struggled for football this season and is expected to leave in January.

Hojlund is technically on loan at Napoli but will join the Italian champions on a permanent basis at the end of the season, and Man United would be short when it comes to the centre-forward spot if Zirkzee leaves.

Matheus Cunha can operate through the middle, while Chido Obi is an outstanding prospect, but it is understood that the Red Devils are planning to make another signing in that area of the field.

Zirkzee exit 'could lead' to Man United moving for Mateta

Al-Qadsiah striker Mateo Retegui is thought to be on the club's radar, while according to reports in Spain, Mateta is still firmly on Man United's shortlist ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Palace would allegedly be looking for at least £43m for Mateta, who has expressed a desire to play Champions League football at some stage in the future.

“It’s natural, every ambitious player wants to reach that milestone," Mateta recently told RMC Sport. "Especially when you arrive in the national team and around you, there are only players who play in the Champions League, who win the biggest trophies.”

Mateta has won two trophies at Palace, including last season's FA Cup, while he is now in the France squad, scoring his first goal for the national side in just his second appearance against Iceland on Monday night.

The 28-year-old is in a strong position to go to the World Cup next summer, and he could potentially secure a high-profile move to Man United either before or after the tournament.

Would Mateta be a good signing for Man United?

Mateta has scored 50 goals and registered 11 assists in 164 appearances for Palace, including 40 goals and nine assists in 137 outings in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has scored 30 Premier League goals in his last two full seasons, while he has been in strong form at the start of this campaign, netting four times in 12 appearances.

Man United made a big-money striker signing over the summer, bringing in Sesko, but Zirkzee's exit would leave them incredibly short when it comes to the centre-forward spot, and Mateta would be a very smart signing for the Red Devils due to the fact that he is a proven performer in England's top flight.