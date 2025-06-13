Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Enzo Kana-Biyik, with the forward set to arrive at Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Enzo Kana-Biyik, with a deal for the forward expected to be confirmed in the near future.

The 18-year-old's contract with Le Havre is due to expire at the end of this month, and his exit from the French outfit has already been confirmed.

A number of clubs are believed to have been tracking the forward, but Man United quickly emerged as the favourites for his signature, with the teenager said to have flown to Manchester at the end of April to agree a deal.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 20-time English champions are now on the verge of confirming his signature, with Kana-Biyik set to become the club's second signing of the summer.

Matheus Cunha's move from Wolverhampton Wanderers was confirmed on Thursday, and Man United's attack is set to be further boosted by the arrival of Kana-Biyik on a long-term contract.

Man United 'set to sign' Kana-Biyik

There have been suggestions that INEOS-owned FC Lausanne-Sport could sign Kana-Biyik on loan for the 2025-26 campaign, but it is understood that no loan plan has been agreed at this stage.

As a result, it is not impossible for him to be a part of the first-team squad at Old Trafford next season, with strong performances during pre-season likely to strengthen the case that he can make an instant impression.

Kana-Biyik trained with Le Havre's first team last season, but he did not make a senior appearance despite featuring on the bench on two occasions.

The attacker scored nine times and registered one assist in 16 appearances for Le Havre at youth level, and he is viewed as one of the best young talents in French football.

Man United are expected to spend big this summer, with £62.5m already being shelled out for Cunha, but the club continue to look for the best young talents in world football as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new transfer policy.

Sekou Kone, Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi are examples of how the Red Devils have used that approach to bring in high-quality youngsters in recent times, while the club are also believed to be tracking Metz teenager Idrissa Gueye.