Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite during next summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with Branthwaite during the summer of 2024, having at least two bids rejected by Everton for the Englishman, while Spurs are also believed to be long-term admirers.

The 23-year-old signed a new contract with the Toffees in July, with his current deal due to run until June 2030, but the defender has been unable to make a single appearance this term due to injury.

Branthwaite suffered a hamstring issue during pre-season and was forced to undergo an operation towards the end of October, but his return could occur before the end of the year.

According to CaughtOffside, Man United remain keen on the defender, but the Red Devils will face firm competition from Tottenham for the one-time England international.

Man United, Spurs to 'battle' for Everton's Branthwaite

The report claims that Spurs head coach Thomas Frank views Branthwaite as the 'perfect' defender for his side, and the Carlisle-born centre-back will be a leading target for the North London club in 2026.

Man United are also set to be in the market for a new centre-back, as there remain doubts surrounding Harry Maguire's future, with his contract due to expire next June.

The Red Devils are thought to have bid £45m plus £5m in add-ons for Branthwaite in 2024, but Everton continued to insist that he would not be allowed to leave for under £70m.

Everton are still thought to value the centre-back at £70m plus, so it would be a significant signing for Man United or Spurs from a financial point of view.

Man United vs. Tottenham: Which club will win the race?

Much is likely to depend on how each club performs this season, with Branthwaite certain to be attracted by the idea of playing Champions League football during the 2026-27 campaign.

Man United are currently eighth in the Premier League table, boasting 17 points from their first 10 matches of the season, while Spurs are fifth on 17 points, and the two teams will lock horns in North London on Saturday.

The Red Devils would fancy their chances of winning a head-to-head battle with Spurs, and the 20-time English champions may be able to finally secure a move for Branthwaite during next summer's transfer window.