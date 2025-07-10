Roma allegedly emerge as contenders for Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The Denmark international is being heavily linked with a return to Serie A, having struggled to make his mark for the 20-time English champions during a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

Inter Milan are believed to lead the race for Hojlund, but Napoli and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in a player who is now back in pre-season training with the 20-time English champions.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are also in the running, but a deal would rely on Artem Dovbyk being sold.

The report claims that Evan Ferguson is close to joining Roma on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the Italian outfit are looking to further freshen their attack, viewing Hojlund as the ideal acquisition.

Man United would want at least £35m for Hojlund this summer, with the 22-year-old showing his potential during his time at Old Trafford despite struggling last term.

Indeed, the striker has 26 goals in 95 appearances for the Red Devils, which are hardly disastrous numbers, and he still found the back of the net on 10 occasions in all competitions last term.

Hojlund only managed four Premier League goals in 2024-25, though, and the Red Devils are working to bring a new forward to the club before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

Roma will not play Champions League football next season, but they did finish fifth in Serie A last term, so the team will compete in the league stage of the Europa League.

Is Hojlund expecting to leave Man United this summer?

Hojlund is now back in pre-season training with Man United, and it is understood that the Dane wants to stay at Old Trafford this summer despite his struggles last season.

"I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United," Hojlund recently told Bold. "I'm looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I'm fully dedicated to the project that's underway.

"I know I can't get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030. I expect to play there, so I'm just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season."

However, the decision may be taken out of Hojlund's hands if a big-money striker arrives at Old Trafford this summer, with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins being heavily linked with a switch to the Red Devils.