Marcus Rashford is in limbo amid speculation he could leave the club, but a report claims that he is set for talks with Manchester United regarding his future.

Manchester United have reportedly scheduled talks with Marcus Rashford this week, with Ruben Amorim keen on facilitating an exit for the forward.

The Red Devils returned to training ahead of their pre-season campaign this week, with players and staff under pressure to improve upon last term's displays.

United finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, and Amorim will want to revamp his squad in order to avoid another disastrous campaign.

Matheus Cunha has been the team's only notable addition this summer, and while further additions will be made, a number of exits have also been touted.

Rashford is one player facing an uncertain future, and The Mirror report that he is set for talks with United after Amorim made clear that he does not have the winger in his plans.

Rashford's future

Though Rashford returned to training this week, the forward was not part part the first-team squad that trained at Carrington.

If Amorim had not already made his plans clear, then the fact that the Englishman's No. 10 shirt was given to Cunha would almost certainly have signalled the end of his time at the club.

The 27-year-old is said to be a target for Barcelona, though it remains to be seen if the Spanish giants would be able to afford his wages, which are reportedly in the region of £375k-a-week.

Aston Villa signed the forward on loan in the January transfer window, but they are facing significant financial difficulties and are unlikely to be able to afford to sign Rashford permanently.

United may face the prospect of having to sanction another temporary exit, though the club would then have to solve the same issues next summer as the attacker is under contract until 2028.

However, it should be noted that England will likely participate in the 2026 World Cup, and Rashford will want to be part of the squad that travels next year.

The winger's chances of making the squad would be slim without consistent playing time, so perhaps he will be willing to change his salary demands in order to secure a move away from Old Trafford.