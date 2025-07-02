Manchester United are allegedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz during this summer's transfer window.

The Spain international was in outstanding form for Luis Enrique's side during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring five times and registering 10 assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

Ruiz has also excelled for PSG at this summer's Club World Cup, scoring once and providing one assist in four appearances, with the French giants in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

The 29-year-old has a contract with the Champions League winners until June 2027, but there has recently been speculation surrounding his future, with a move away from Paris this summer believed to be a possibility.

According to Footmercato, several clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation, including Man United, with the Red Devils viewing him as the ideal midfield acquisition during the summer market.

Man United 'eyeing summer move' for PSG's Ruiz

The report claims that there is significant interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr keen, while Man United are firmly in the running for his signature at this stage of proceedings.

PSG head coach Enrique is said to be against a summer departure, as Ruiz, Vitinha and Joao Neves have become one of the best midfield trios in world football.

However, Warren Zaire-Emery is pushing for regular starts at this stage of his career, and the Frenchman is the future of the PSG midfield, with the 19-year-old an outstanding talent.

Ruiz made the switch from Real Betis to Napoli in 2018, spending four years with the Italian giants before arriving in Paris, and he has a record of 12 goals and 21 assists in 130 matches for Les Parisiens.

Would Ruiz be a good signing for Man United?

Ruiz is an exceptional midfielder, and he was outstanding for PSG during the 2024-25 campaign.

He is also an important player for Spain, turning out for the national side on 39 occasions, and it would be some statement of intent from Man United if they could sign him this summer.

That will be incredibly difficult without Champions League football, though, and the Red Devils currently have other priorities, namely completing the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Christian Eriksen's departure has opened up a spot in midfield, and Ruiz would be an unbelievable signing for Man United, but as it stands, it is difficult to imagine that transfer taking place due to the number of obstacles.