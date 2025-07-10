Manchester United confirm the signing of Enzo Kana-Biyik on a free transfer following his departure from Le Havre.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Enzo Kana-Biyik on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old is believed to have been on the radar of a number of clubs, and that interest intensified when it was announced that he would be leaving Le Havre this summer on a free transfer.

Man United have won the race for the centre-forward, with an announcement on the club's official website confirming that the deal has now gone through following months of speculation.

The attacker will spend the 2025-26 campaign on loan with Swiss Super League side Lausanne Sport, who are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS company.

Man United confirm Kana-Biyik signing

"Manchester United have completed the signing of exciting young forward Enzo Kana-Biyik," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Last season, the France youth international scored nine goals in 18 games for Le Havre's Under-19s team and earned a place on the bench for the first team on two occasions.

"Following the signing of his contract, the emerging talent has secured a loan switch to Swiss Super League side, Lausanne-Sport. Everyone at United would like to welcome Enzo to the club and wish him the very best of luck for his loan."

Kana-Biyik has featured on seven occasions for France Under-18s, while he boasted a record of nine goals in 18 matches for Le Havre's Under-19s during the recent season.

The teenager was also on the bench on two occasions for the first team last season, but he is yet to make his professional debut, so it is not a surprise that he has been sent out on loan.

Lausanne-Sport hail "powerful and technical" Kana-Biyik

Lausanne Sport branded Kana-Biyik "a powerful and technical striker with a great eye for goal" when announcing his arrival.

"A U18 international, Enzo is a powerful and technical striker with a great eye for goal. He will wear the number 22 for LS. Son of Andre Kana Biyik, a Cameroonian legend with 80 caps, Enzo is also continuing his rise in the professional world," read a statement from the Swiss outfit.

Kana-Biyik is expected to be a first-team player for Lausanne Sport, and he could feature in the Conference League during the 2025-26 campaign, which would provide excellent exposure.

A strong 2025-26 campaign could then potentially put the attacker in a position to challenge for a first-team role during the 2026-27 season.