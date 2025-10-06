Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly considering £52m moves for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has played a bit-part role in the Spanish top flight for Xabi Alonso's troops during the opening weeks of the 2025-26 term.

Camavinga has featured in just half of his side's eight La Liga contests, failing to start a match and managing just 66 minutes of league action.

Nevertheless, Los Blancos have made a promising start to the term and are sitting pretty at the summit of the standings, two points ahead of arch rivals Barcelona.

Following the second international break of the 2025-26 calendar, Camavinga and company return to La Liga matters with a trip to Getafe on October 19.

Man City want Real Madrid star Camavinga?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City are eyeing up a potential star of the future for the Premier League ahead of the winter window.

The report states that the English giants are eyeing up a swoop for out-of-favour Real Madrid man Camavinga during the January trading point.

In the knowledge of interest in the Frenchman from multiple European clubs, it is understood that Real Madrid have slapped a £52m price tag on the player.

At this stage, it is believed that Man City would be willing to fork out such an amount for Camavinga, who started his professional career in Ligue 1.

As well as the title-chasing Citizens, strugglers and city rivals Manchester United have also been linked with an ambitious swoop for the 22-year-old.

Why Camavinga to the Etihad?

At the age of 22, Camavinga has the potential to blossom into a top-level midfielder in the Premier League for title hopefuls Manchester City.

It is said that Pep Guardiola views the France international as a long-term successor to key man Rodri, who battled injury for the majority of last season.

With 185 appearances for the mighty Real Madrid under his belt, Camavinga possesses the experience to hit the ground running in a gruelling Premier League.