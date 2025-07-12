Manchester United are reportedly been hit with the news that number one goalkeeper Andre Onana will spend the next six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Onana's future has been the subject of much speculation of late, with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim believed to be keen to bring a new goalkeeper to the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has found it difficult to impress during his two seasons in Manchester, and he made a number of errors last term, with the Cameroon international failing to convince between the sticks.

Onana is expecting to stay at Man United this summer, with the 20-time English champions currently having other priorities in the market, namely bringing in Bryan Mbeumo and a centre-forward.

However, according to The Telegraph, Onana has suffered a hamstring injury which will sideline him for the next six to eight weeks, meaning that he is set to miss pre-season and also the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Onana 'set to miss six to eight weeks' through injury

Man United will begin their pre-season against Leeds United on July 19 before heading to the United States to take part in the Premier League Summer Series.

The Red Devils will tackle West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton during the tour before heading back to England for their final friendly of the summer against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9.

Man United's 2025-26 Premier League campaign will then start against Arsenal on August 17, and it appears unlikely that Onana will be available for selection against the Gunners.

As a result, Altay Bayindir could be promoted to the number one spot despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, with Tom Heaton becoming the number two after signing a new one-year contract.

Radek Vitek, who was on loan at Austria side FC Blau-Weiss Linz last season, could also now travel to the United States, while Hubert Graczyk, Elyh Harrison and Dermot Mee are other goalkeeping options.

Man United continue to be linked with a number of goalkeepers

In an ideal world, Man United would like to sign a new goalkeeper, but the Red Devils first need to make some money in the market by selling the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez is believed to be their top target between the sticks, but it is a complicated deal due to the finances involved.

Man United are expected to bring in a new stopper this summer, though, with Bayindir's future far from certain, and it is clear that serious competition for Onana is required if the Cameroonian is to stay.

Bayindir has also not convinced since his arrival, and the 20-time English champions need to be careful that they do not leave themselves short in such a key area of the field.