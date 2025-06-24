Manchester United's Mason Mount reportedly makes a decision on whether he is willing to leave the club following claims that the Red Devils are open to selling him in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United playmaker Mason Mount has reportedly made a decision on his future following a second frustrating season at Old Trafford.

The former Chelsea wonderkid is yet to hit the heights his £57.9m arrival in 2023 promised, managing just four goals and one assist in 46 games for the club in all tournaments.

Mount is still contracted to the Red Devils for another three years with the option of a fourth, but it has been claimed that the club are open to selling him for the right price this summer.

Mount is a natural fit in one of the two number 10 roles behind Ruben Amorim's central striker, but the Portuguese has reinforced that position already this summer with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Furthermore, Man United are now understood to have tabled a new offer for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, while captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected the advances of Al-Hilal to stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mount 'not planning' to leave Man United amid exit talk

Mount will therefore face even greater competition for minutes in his preferred role next season, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the England international still has no plans to seek pastures new in the summer transfer window.

Romano adds that Mount's sole focus is on returning to full fitness, and he is looking ahead to the prospect of a first pre-season and first full competitive season under Amorim's wing.

The 26-year-old began to earn Amorim's trust as the season concluded, starting the Europa League final and each of Man United's last four Premier League games, scoring once in a 4-3 defeat to Brentford.

Mount's 2024-25 campaign was also disrupted by a pair of hamstring injuries, though, and he has already missed 50 matches in all competitions since joining, having also sustained a serious calf issue in 2023-24.

The playmaker will now set his sights on potentially forcing his way back into Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup, but he has not represented his country since the Qatar edition two-and-a-half years ago.

Why Mount leaving Man United would make little sense

When Amorim first arrived and implemented his 3-4-3 shape, with two number 10s feeding the striker as opposed to two out-and-out wingers, the consensus was that Mount would be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Injuries have thus far prevented the 26-year-old from making a major impression, but being given the nod in the Europa League final over the likes of Alejandro Garnacho shows that Amorim clearly has a lot of faith in the Englishman.

Furthermore, the added competition from Cunha and potentially Mbeumo too should only spur Mount on to show what he is truly capable of in the final third, and the one thing he will need more than anything else in these next few months is rhythm.

As a result, it would make little sense for the attacker to jump ship for a new club, a new manager and new ideas, especially when his current coach clearly sees something in him that he can work with.

All of Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford are set to seek pastures new too, so also severing ties with a player who is more comfortable than any of those four in an inverted role would make little sense.