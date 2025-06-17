Manchester United are reportedly prepared to accept offers for a 26-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to accept offers for midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined the Red Devils from Chelsea for around £60m in July 2023, but his time at Old Trafford has been hampered by injury issues and he has subsequently struggled for regular first-team football.

Mount has scored just four goals in 46 appearances for Man United across all competitions, netting two of those in a Europa League semi-final second-leg win over Athletic Bilbao last month.

The England international was sidelined for much of the 2024-25 campaign with a hamstring injury and was limited to only 10 starts in 26 games, starting each of United’s final four Premier League matches.

Mount still has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and TEAMtalk reported earlier this month that head coach Ruben Amorim is a ‘huge fan’ of the midfielder and would like to keep hold of him this summer.

Mount to be sold for the right price this summer?

However, former Man United scout Mick Brown, who spent over a decade at Old Trafford and remains well-connected at the club, claims that Amorim has in fact decided that Mount is not of the required standard for his Red Devils team and he will be sold by the club if the right offer arrives.

Brown claims that there is a belief that Mount could be moved on to free up space in Amorim’s squad following the arrival of Matheus Cunha and potential addition of another attacker such as Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “There is a possibility Mason Mount is sold. They put a lot of stock into getting him fit again and getting him back to where he was.

“He’s played a number of games in succession now, but I think Amorim has made the decision that he doesn’t think he’s good enough.

“If they feel they can move him on and there’s enough interest, they’re prepared to do it. United will do the same thing with a few of their fringe players if offers are made.

“They’ve got Cunha and probably Mbeumo coming in to play in the positions he was being used in, so that is a sign of where he ranks in the squad.

“It’s a shame he’s had these injuries since he arrived from Chelsea because there is a top player in there. United just feel they can improve in that position and that may mean moving him on.”

Who else could be sold by Man United this summer?

With Man United keen to balance their books and generate funds for new signings, a host of players have been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford have all returned to the club and could be moved on following loan spells at Chelsea, Real Betis and Aston Villa respectively last season.

The Red Devils have already hinted that both Sancho and Antony are heading for the exit door, as their names are not available for printing on the new Man United home kit.

It is understood that Man United are working to sell fellow winger Alejandro Garnacho before the start of the new season, while the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are also thought to be facing uncertain futures at the club.