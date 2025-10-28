Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Leicester City's highly-rfated young attacking midfielder Jeremy Monga, but face competition from Man City.

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs showing keen interest in signing Leicester City's young attacking midfielder, Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old, who broke Jude Bellingham's record, is considered a 'generational talent', and has been a regular for the Foxes' first team this season, making 11 Championship appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Manchester City were close to securing a deal for the youngster during the summer, but he chose to stay put and sign his scholarship forms to secure regular first-team opportunities.

Monga is not eligible to sign a professional deal until he turns 17 in June, and that means Leicester cannot prevent him from staying if big Premier League clubs make a move for him.

Man Utd eye move for Monga?

According to a report from TBR Football, the Red Devils are also in the race to sign the young talent, along with Man City, and there is a belief that the player might leave in the January window.

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also reportedly in the mix, and all of them are monitoring the England youth star closely.

It is interesting to note that Monga has already played in the Premier League and has more first-team appearances than Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha, who has made an impact under Arne Slot.

While Leicester will hope to convince the youngster to stay until the summer, when he can sign a professional deal, they can also look to sell him to secure a decent fee, rather than losing him for minimal compensation.

Man Utd need players in wing positions

The Red Devils are lacking enough options in the left wing areas, since Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho left the club.

Bryan Mbeumo joined from Brentford in the summer, but he primarily operates on the right-hand side. Likewise, Amad Diallo is also a conventional right winger, who is often used as a central attacking midfielder.

Matheus Cunha is capable of playing on the left, a position he is familiar with from his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he has been primarily used either as a striker or in the number 10 role.

Patrick Dorgu has played on the left wing, and United can look to add more quality there by signing Monga, but they are likely to face competition from other Premier League rivals.