Man United 'relaxed' about pursuit of Spurs-linked attacker

Manchester United are reportedly 'relaxed' about their pursuit of Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo amid rival interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad after enduring a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

Man United finished in a lowly 15th position with just 42 points from their 38 Premier League matches.

Club officials recognise that the final third is one area in need of strengthening after finishing as the fifth-lowest scorers in the Premier League last term.

They have already confirmed the £62.5m arrival of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Man United relaxed over Mbeumo pursuit

Man United are now looking to add Brentford's Mbeumo to their attacking ranks, although they have already failed with a bid worth up to £55m.

They are also facing competition from Tottenham, who have one key advantage in the race to sign the Cameroon international.

Thomas Frank recently left his post as Brentford boss to become the new Tottenham head coach, and the Dane's relationship with Mbeumo could be a factor in the transfer battle.

However, Man United do not appear to be concerned by Frank's influence, with Sky Sports News reporting that the Red Devils are 'relaxed' about their pursuit of the Brentford winger.

The report states that Mbeumo is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford, with Man United set to return to the negotiating table with a fresh bid.

Man United also have alternative targets in mind if they fail in their quest to sign Mbeumo, including Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

How much are Brentford demanding for Mbeumo?

Mbeumo is attracting transfer interest after scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in 38 Premier League matches last term.

The attacker is out of contract at the end of next season, but Brentford have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

As a result of the one-year option, the Bees are demanding £60m to part ways with one of their most prized assets this summer.