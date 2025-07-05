Man United preparing 'opening bid' for Club World Cup star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, amid uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana's future.

The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper due to the uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana's future.

Onana has come under scrutiny for his inconsistent displays since joining the club from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

As a result, Man United are said to be willing to listen to loan offers for the Cameroon international.

Ruben Amorim's side have been linked with a number of potential replacements for Onana, including Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Man United readying John bid

However, it appears that Man United are looking towards Brazil in their quest to bolster Amorim's goalkeeping department.

According to Goal Brazil, the Red Devils are showing a strong interest in signing John from Brazilian giants Botafogo.

Man United have already made an enquiry over a potential move and appear ready to make a formal offer.

Man United would not have to splash out to complete the transfer, with the goalkeeper said to have a $8m (£5.8m) release clause in his Botafogo contract.

Who is John Victor?

John has spent the majority of his career playing in Brazil, with the exception being a brief loan stint at Spanish side Real Valladolid in 2023.

The 29-year-old has gone on to establish himself as Botafogo's number one since he joined the club from Santos in January 2024.

John has recorded 32 shutouts in 79 appearances for Botafogo, while he recently impressed with his performances during the recent Club World Cup campaign.

The goalkeeper did not concede more than one goal in any of Botafogo's four matches at the tournament, although he could not prevent his side from suffering an extra-time defeat to Palmeiras in the last 16.

There may be some concern about how John would fare playing for a club the size of Man United, but he would be a relatively low-risk option due to his cheap release clause.