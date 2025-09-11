Manchester United reportedly failed with a late attempt to sign a Ligue 1 winger viewed as a replacement for Alejandro Garnacho on transfer deadline day.

Manchester United reportedly failed with a late attempt to sign a Ligue 1 winger on transfer deadline day.

Ruben Amorim oversaw the arrival of five new players in his first summer window as Red Devils head coach, including the high-profile attacking additions of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko for a combined fee in excess of £200m.

Goalkeeper Senne Lammers and young left-back Diego Leon also made permanent moves to Old Trafford this summer, but Man United were unable to bring in a new midfielder or winger before the September 1 deadline.

As many as four wingers left Man United in the summer, with Alejandro Garnacho’s £40m move to Chelsea confirmed following the departures of Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho.

Man United attempted to sign Lyon starlet Fofana on deadline day

According to Foot Mercato, Lyon winger Malick Fofana became a last-minute transfer target for Man United following the sale of Garnacho.

The report adds that the Red Devils ‘tried their luck’ with a late bid for the highly-rated 20-year-old, wo was tempted by the idea of moving to Old Trafford.

Man United were waiting for Fofana’s father to give them the green light to approach the player, with super-agent Jorge Mendes said to have acted as the intermediary between both parties.

However, that permission never arrived and the Red Devils were forced to move on in the final few hours of deadline day.

It remains to be seen whether Man United will renew their interest in Fofana - who has three years remaining on his Lyon contract - in the January transfer window.

Highly-rated Fofana seeking to build on impressive 2024-25 season

Fofana is widely considered as one of the brightest young prospects in Europe and has caught the attention of several top clubs in recent months.

The Belgium international was linked with the likes of Premier League champions Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, while Everton allegedly tabled an official offer for his services.

Speculation over the future of Fofana is set to resurface in the coming months, especially if he continues to impress in Lyon’s first team.

The skilful, pacey winger primarily operated on the left flank for Lyon last season and contributed with 11 goals and six assists in 41 games across all competitions, netting six goals in 10 Europa League matches.

Fofana impressed as a substitute and provided an assist in Lyon’s chaotic 5-4 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

The youngster remains an important first-team player under Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca and he has made a bright start to the new campaign, scoring one goal and assisting another across three Ligue 1 victories.