Man United: Kean wants one of club’s top wages

Manchester United have recently revived interest in Moise Kean and remain in contact with the Italian striker. However, the player is demanding a very high salary.

Viktor Gyokeres and Moise Kean appear to be the two most concrete options for Manchester United in the number 9 position. While Gyokeres faces strong competition, including from PSG who are also interested in the Swedish striker, the competition for Kean is less intense.

Moise Kean demands £17.5 million per year

The Italian striker from Fiorentina, who scored 25 goals in 44 matches across all competitions last season, is mainly pursued by the Red Devils and the Saudi club Al-Qadsiah, who reportedly offered him a three-year contract worth £14.9 million per year. Although a very generous offer, it is still below what the former PSG player wants. According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, the 25-year-old is demanding an annual salary of £17.5 million.



Manchester United “are regularly in contact to monitor the situation” with the Italian, but this figure appears too high for the Mancunians. Indeed, it would make him the second highest-paid player at the club, ahead of Bruno Fernandes. This salary demand seems achievable only by the Saudi club. It is also worth noting that Moise Kean has a release clause of £45.5 million valid between 1st and 15th July.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.