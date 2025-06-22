Man United transfer news: Napoli 'identify' Red Devils forward as 'leading target' for summer window

Napoli have reportedly identified Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund as their top striker target during this summer's market.

Hojlund scored 10 times in 34 appearances for Atalanta BC during the 2022-23 campaign before making the move to Old Trafford, and he netted 16 goals in his first season at Old Trafford.

The forward found it difficult to make his mark during the 2024-25 campaign, though, only managing 10 goals in 52 appearances, and there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Inter Milan are being linked with the 22-year-old, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have emerged as the leading contenders to sign him during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Hojlund is interested in a return to Italian football, and Man United are willing to sell him, but it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement in terms of a price.

Napoli 'pressing' for Hojlund deal

Man United are believed to want in the region of £38m for Hojlund, with the striker's stock remaining high in Italy due to his strong season for Atalanta ahead of a move to Manchester.

Hojlund recently said that he is expecting to stay with the Red Devils beyond the end of the summer window.

"I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United," Hojlund told Bold. "I'm looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I'm fully dedicated to the project that's underway.

"I know I can't get much out of reading things. I know what the facts are, and that is that I have a contract with Manchester United until 2030. I expect to play there, so I'm just getting ready for some summer vacation and then hopefully a good pre-season."

Which other Man United attackers could leave this summer?

Man United have already boosted their attack this summer with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while they continue to be linked with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

There will be a number of attacking departures, though, with Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho all expected to move on after loan spells last season.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho's relationship with head coach Ruben Amorim is believed to have broken down, and the Argentina international is also set to depart Old Trafford before the end of the transfer market.

