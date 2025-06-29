PSV Eindhoven confirm that they will not be signing Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia on a permanent basis this summer.

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that they will not be signing Tyrell Malacia on a permanent basis, with the Netherlands international therefore set to return to parent club Manchester United.

Malacia spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at PSV, making 12 appearances for the Dutch outfit, who had the chance to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

However, the Eredivisie team have revealed that the left-back is heading back to Old Trafford.

"On July 1, the tenures of Tyrell Malacia and Rick Karsdorp at PSV will expire. Tyrell will return to Manchester United after his rental period, while Rick Karsdorp's expiring contract will not be renewed.

"PSV announced the arrival of Tyrell Malacia on loan from Manchester United on Feb. 4 this year. The 25-year-old winger made 12 appearances in PSV's first team. With the club he captured the first national title of his career."

Malacia returns to Man United as PSV make transfer decision

Malacia had an encouraging first season at Man United following a switch from Feyenoord, featuring on 39 occasions during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, the defender missed the entire 2023-24 season with a serious knee injury, and he only made eight appearances for the Red Devils in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Dutchman was an unused substitute in four of PSV's final six matches of their Eredivisie campaign, and the club have ultimately decided against bringing him in on a permanent basis.

What happens now? Does Malacia have a future at Old Trafford?

Malacia has a contract at Man United until June 2026, so as it stands, he will be at the club next season.

The first-team players at Old Trafford are due to return to pre-season training on July 7, and Malacia will be expected to report to Carrington, but his future is far from secure.

Indeed, it is difficult to imagine him being in the plans of Man United head coach Ruben Amorim next season, as Patrick Dorgu arrived in January as the first-choice left-sided wing-back.

Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Harry Amass are also options in that area, and it is expected that Malacia will leave this summer, but Man United might have to accept a loan deal.

The full-back could then potentially leave on a free transfer next summer, and he would be a very attractive signing for a number of top-level clubs if he can prove his fitness.