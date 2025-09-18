Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves is reportedly keen on a return to European football amid suggestions that Manchester United want to sign him.

Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves is reportedly keen on a return to European football amid suggestions that Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wants to sign him during the January transfer window.

Neves represented Wolverhampton Wanderers between 2017 and 2023, making 253 appearances for the club, before making the move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

The Portugal international has scored 10 goals and registered 24 assists in 94 appearances for his current side, but his contract is due to expire next summer, and there is currently uncertainty surrounding his future.

According to the Daily Briefing, Neves is keen on a return to Europe next year, giving Man United a major boost in their desire to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the report claims that the Red Devils are likely to face competition from both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur for the attacker, who has been capped on 60 occasions by Portugal.

Amorim is 'keen' to bring Neves to Man United

Man United's interest is allegedly being driven by Amorim, with the Portuguese believing that his fellow countryman would be the perfect addition to the English team's midfield.

Neves is proven in the Premier League, featuring on 177 occasions in the competition during his time at Wolves, scoring 21 goals and registering nine assists in the process.

Back in August, Neves said that he wants to return to Porto before the end of his career.

"I've said it in all the interviews - it's not coming back to finish your career, it's going back to play and be competitive: that's my big goal," he told Sport TV.

"Fortunately, I'm 28 years old and I feel very good physically. This is a career goal, because I wasn't champion at Porto and having a family of over 60 people who support the club, it's something I want to give them and experience [for myself].

"I used to go to the Aliados to celebrate Porto's titles but now I want to be on the other side and want to see my family celebrate."

Neves hoping for Porto return before his career finishes

Neves still has plenty of years of football ahead of him, and it is not impossible to imagine him spending a few years at Man United before making a return to Portugal in his early 30s.

The midfielder came through the youth system at Porto before breaking into the first team in 2017, and he went on to represent the Portuguese giants on 93 occasions, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

Al-Hilal will be determined to keep hold of Neves until at least the end of the season, but Man United could potentially tempt the Saudi outfit with an offer during the January transfer window.