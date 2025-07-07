Man United 'name' Andre Onana asking price following Ligue 1 enquiry

Ligue 1 club grimace as Man United 'name' Onana asking price
Manchester United are reportedly demanding £30m for goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is attracting interest from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

Manchester United have reportedly placed a £30m price tag on goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of heavy criticism for large parts of his career at Old Trafford since moving from Inter Milan during the summer window of 2023.

There have been reports that the Red Devils are planning changes in their shot-stopping department, with Botafogo man John Victor recently linked to the English giants.

Onana kept a respectable total of nine clean sheets across 34 Premier League matches for Man United last term as they finished 15th.

Since moving from Inter Milan 24 months ago for £42.7m, the Cameroon international has played just over 100 matches for the Theatre of Dreams club.

Manchester United's Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford pictured on December 1, 2024

Man United slap £30m price tag on Onana?

As per the Daily Mail, Manchester United have laid out their transfer stall ahead of a possible Onana sale during the summer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils have placed a £30m price tag on the 29-year-old, who signed for the club in July 2023.

Contrary to some suggestions, it is understood that Man United are not in a rush to part ways with Onana before the new season.

It is believed that the shot-stopper is happy at Old Trafford despite a challenging period under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim.

Ligue 1 side Monaco are supposedly monitoring Onana's situation but are not currently willing to fork out £30m for his services.

Manchester United's Andre Onana looks dejected on April 1, 2025

Man United would benefit from Onana upgrade

Making three errors that led to goals in the Premier League last season, Onana is, at times, a liability at the back of Man United's defence.

It is hard to argue against the school of thought that the Red Devils need an upgrade in net to eventually challenge for Premier League titles once again.

Onana is currently beating Altay Bayindir and veteran Tom Heaton to the primary spot in between the sticks at the Theatre of Dreams.

Carter White

