Nuno Gomes, former player and friend of Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, makes bold prediction about his future.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been tipped to return to Portuguese football in the future, despite his stated desire to build a long-term project at Old Trafford.

Amorim, who joined the Red Devils in November 2024, is regarded as one of Portugal’s most promising coaches. He rose to prominence with Sporting Lisbon, where his success attracted the attention of United.

However, Nuno Gomes – a former striker and current figure in Noronha Lopes’s presidential bid for Benfica – has hinted that Amorim’s managerial journey may eventually lead him back to Lisbon.

"Ruben Amorim is the manager of Manchester United, so I cannot answer that question. But I am certain of this: Ruben Amorim will coach this club one day" Gomes told Record.

Mixed results in England but long-term backing

Amorim began his coaching career at Casa Pia in 2018 before managing Braga B and Braga’s senior side. He then took charge of Sporting in 2020, staying until 2024, when he made the switch to the Premier League for his first job outside Portugal.

His debut season in England was challenging. Appointed mid-season, Amorim was unable to lift Manchester United beyond a disappointing 15th-place finish in the 2024-25 Premier League, collecting 42 points. The campaign also ended with a UEFA Europa League final defeat to domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

With no European competitions on the calendar in 2025-26, United focused on domestic silverware. However, the team suffered an early exit in the EFL Cup, losing on penalties to League Two side Grimsby Town. The FA Cup and Premier League remain the only competitions available to the club this season.

Across 47 matches in charge, Amorim has recorded 18 wins, nine draws and 20 defeats. Despite inconsistent results, he retains the full support of the board.

Amorim aiming for two decades at Old Trafford

Amorim’s current contract with Manchester United runs until 2027 and includes an option for a one-year extension. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently reaffirmed the club’s commitment to the Portuguese coach.

"I think Ruben is an exceptional young coach. Truly. He is an excellent manager and will be here for a long time" Ratcliffe told BBC Sport.

Amorim has also reiterated his intention to remain at the helm for the long term.

"I want to stay 20 years. That is my goal, and I really believe it. Something will happen. At times, I will get lucky. I have been very lucky during my coaching career, and my intention is to remain here for many years" he stated during a recent press conference.

This article was originally published on Trivela.