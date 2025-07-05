Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres reportedly rejects two enormous offers from the Saudi Pro League, as he is intent on moving to the Premier League this summer.

Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly rejected two enormous offers from the Saudi Pro League, as the Sweden international pushes to make the move to the Premier League.

The centre-forward scored 54 goals and registered 13 assists in 52 appearances for Sporting during the 2024-25 campaign, and he is viewed as one of the best attackers in world football.

Arsenal and Manchester United continue to be linked with the 27-year-old, with the former seen as the favourites, although a switch to Old Trafford has not been completely ruled out at this stage of proceedings.

According to Record, Gyokeres has received two 'monster' offers from Saudi Arabia, with Al Qadsiah FC and Al-Hilal both promising him a substantial salary to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

However, the striker has made it clear that he wants to move to England's top flight this summer.

Gyokeres 'only wants Premier League move' this summer

Gyokeres has a €100m (£85m) release clause in his contract in Lisbon, and there have been contrasting reports throughout the summer when it comes to the Portuguese club's asking price.

"Viktor will not leave for €60m (£51.2m) plus €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons. It's not about trying to gain something, it's that he simply will not leave for that – absolutely will not," club president Frederico Varandas recently told O Jogo.

"If Viktor stays, we will be very, very happy – and it will be a problem for our rivals. We are completely prepared to move for our target if Viktor leaves. If he stays, we are delighted, and it will be a problem for our opponents."

According to A Bola, Sporting may be willing to accept €70m (£60.5m) up front, with an additional €10m (£8.5m) in achievable bonuses, which is unlikely to prove problematic for Arsenal.

Arsenal or Man United for Gyokeres?

At one stage, it appeared that Man United were firmly at the head of the queue for Gyokeres, with ex-Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim in charge at Old Trafford, but that is no longer the case.

There is no European football on offer at Man United next season, and Arsenal, at this stage, are firmly in the driving seat; a five-year contract has allegedly already been agreed, with only a transfer fee needing to be settled on.

Gyokeres could be a transformative signing for the Gunners considering his goal record, and it would be a statement of intent from Mikel Arteta's side if they could secure his services in the coming weeks.