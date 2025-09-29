Como are allegedly considering a January move for Manchester United attacker Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled for action this season.

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, but the market closed with the 24-year-old remaining in Manchester.

Zirkzee has only played 82 minutes of football for the Red Devils this season, while he has featured for just 74 minutes of the club's 2025-26 Premier League campaign, coming off the bench against Burnley, Manchester City and Brentford.

The Dutchman has found it difficult to impress since joining Man United from Bologna in the summer of 2024, only managing seven goals and three assists in 53 appearances in all competitions.

Zirkzee is behind Benjamin Sesko when it comes to the starting centre-forward role, while Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Mason Mount are among those ahead of him when it comes to the number 10 spots.

Como 'eyeing' January move for Man United's Zirkzee

There is not an obvious route for Zirkzee into the Man United XI at this stage, and it is difficult to see him securing regular football unless there is a major injury or two in the final third of the field.

The Red Devils have a reduced fixture list due to their absence from Europe, while the team were incredibly knocked out in the second round of the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town.

As a result, Man United will not play in another competition other than the Premier League until January, with their FA Cup challenge for 2025-26 set to start in 2026.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Zirkzee's future, and according to Corriere Como, Como are lining up a mid-season move for the versatile attacker.

Should Man United let Zirkzee leave?

In truth, Zirkzee's move to Man United has not worked out.

Zirkzee is a very talented footballer, but he lacks the pace and mobility to be a forward in the Premier League, and he needs to move on for the sake of his career, with his stock still high in Serie A.

The Dutchman is better suited to a less intense league, and Como could be the perfect fit, as there would not be the pressure to perform that is on him at Old Trafford.

Como, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas, are currently eighth in the Serie A table, with a solid start to the 2025-26 campaign seeing them pick up eight points from five matches.