Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss the possibility of what would be a blockbuster deal for teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery.

Zaire-Emery came through the youth system at PSG, and he has represented their first team on 125 occasions in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists in the process.

The 19-year-old was an important player for Luis Enrique's side during the 2024-25 campaign, making 51 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

Zaire-Emery has a contract in Paris until June 2029, with the option of a further 12 months, with the European champions therefore in a very strong position when it comes to his future.

However, Man United are said to be exploring a potential deal for the seven-time France international.

Man United 'contact PSG' to discuss Zaire-Emery move

According to TEAMtalk, Man United have made 'exploratory contacts' to determine whether it would be possible to sign Zaire-Emery during the summer market.

The report claims that PSG boss Enrique is determined to keep the teenager, but the club have signalled that an offer in the region of €100m (£85m) would be seriously considered.

Such a figure would prove incredibly difficult for Man United to meet unless there are major outgoings, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho all being linked with exits.

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £62.5m deal, while another £60m is set to be spent on bringing in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Would Zaire-Emery be a good signing for Man United?

Zaire-Emery is an outstanding talent, and it would be some statement of intent from Man United if they were able to sign him, but a deal is incredibly complicated due to the numbers involved.

In theory, there is space in the squad for a new midfielder, with Christian Eriksen moving on, but Man United have no European football to offer, which makes a move even more difficult.

Zaire-Emery is currently at one of the top teams in European football, but he is not a guaranteed starter, and that could be offered at Old Trafford.

While the deal is unlikely at this stage, if Man United are able to shift a number of unwanted players for big money in the coming weeks, then a blockbuster move for the French star may become a possibility.