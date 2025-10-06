Manchester United reportedly join the race for Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, who plays for Club Tijuana.

Manchester United are reportedly in the race with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal for the services of Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora.

The attacking midfielder became the youngest goalscorer in Mexican top-flight history when he found the back of the net at the age of 15 years and 320 days old in August 2024.

The 16-year-old has a record of seven goals and two assists in 41 appearances for Club Tijuana, and he is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football.

Mora has also scored three times for Mexico Under-20s at the Under-20s World Cup, and it is expected that he will leave Tijuana for a European giant over the next couple of years.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs to recently be linked with Mora, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Man United are also in the hunt for his signature.

Man United 'fighting' for Mexican wonderkid Mora

The report claims that Man United have been monitoring Mora for some time, with the 20-time English champions determined to win the race for his signature.

A two-footed playmaker, Mora has been noted for his dribbling ability and versatility, and he has already featured for the senior Mexico team on three occasions, with his debut coming in June 2025.

This season, the youngster already has five goals in 11 appearances for Tijuana, including three goals in eight league appearances, and his form at the Under-20s World Cup has also been hugely impressive.

How many Mexican players have represented Man United?

Only one Mexican player has represented Man United at first-team level, with Javier Hernandez turning out for the Red Devils between 2010 and 2015.

Chicharito was signed from Guadalajara, and he went on to represent the Red Devils on 157 occasions in all competitions, boasting a record of 59 goals and 16 assists.

In the Premier League, the forward managed 37 goals and nine assists in 103 appearances, and his best season for Man United came during his debut campaign (2010-11), finding the back of the net 20 times in 45 outings.

Mora could now follow in Hernandez's footsteps by making the move to Old Trafford, and it would be some statement of intent from the Red Devils if they won the race, considering the amount of competition that is present.