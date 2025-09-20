Manchester United reportedly have the funds available to move for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils failed to bring a new midfielder to Old Trafford over the summer despite their issues in that area of the field, but it is believed to be a priority for Ruben Amorim's side in 2026.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba remains a target for the Red Devils, but a mid-season move for the Cameroon international will be incredibly difficult due to the money involved.

According to TEAMtalk, though, Man United could boost their squad in January, with Anderson, who impressed for England during the September international break, viewed as a genuine target for the Red Devils.

The report claims that Forest are determined to keep hold of Anderson, but they will find it difficult if Man United present a suitable offer for the 22-year-old.

Man United 'eyeing' January move for Forest's Anderson

Anderson made the move to Forest from Newcastle United in July 2024, and he has represented his current side on 46 occasions, scoring twice and registering seven assists in the process.

The midfielder made a huge impression for England during the September international fixtures, playing the full 90 minutes against both Andorra and Serbia.

Anderson is currently in a strong position to be included in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup, although a lot could change between now and the end of the campaign.

Newcastle did not particularly want to sell Anderson last summer, but the Magpies had to make the difficult call due to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules.

How much would Forest midfielder Anderson cost?

Forest paid Newcastle in the region of £35m for Anderson in July 2024, but it would be fair to say that price will have increased considering how impressive the midfielder has been.

Anderson could command a transfer fee in the region of £60m, and it remains to be seen whether Man United are prepared to pay that sort of money for the Englishman.

Man United are preparing to revamp their midfield, with Casemiro likely to leave next summer, while Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are also being linked with moves away from the club.

There is also a chance that the captain Bruno Fernandes could leave next year, with the Portugal international expected to give serious consideration to a Saudi Pro League move following the 2026 World Cup.