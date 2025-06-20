Manchester United reportedly consider making a loan offer for Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha during this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a loan offer for Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha.

The Red Devils are keen to sign a new central midfielder during this summer's transfer window, but there is unlikely to be much space in the budget due to the club's desire to continue improving their attack.

According to GIVEMESPORT, a move for Atalanta BC's Ederson is likely to be out of reach, as the Italian outfit are thought to want as much as £60m for the Brazil international.

The report claims that Palhinha's name has been mentioned by senior figures at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils currently determining whether it would be possible to sign the Portugal international on loan.

Man United are believed to have a long-term interest in Palhinha, with the 29-year-old starring for Fulham before making a big-money switch to Bayern in the summer of 2024.

Man United 'eyeing loan move' for Palhinha

Palhinha scored eight times and registered one assist in 79 appearances for Fulham ahead of his move to Bayern, but he found it difficult to show his best form at Allianz Arena last term.

The midfielder was restricted to just 24 appearances in all competitions, and it is understood that he could be available this summer despite only spending one season at Bayern.

Man United would allegedly favour a loan deal, but Bayern could signal that he is only available on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils will allegedly hold talks with the Bundesliga champions in the near future to determine the situation, with the Munich giants believed to value him in the region of £30m.

Should Man United make Palhinha move?

Palhinha was excellent during his time at Fulham, proving to be one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League at Craven Cottage, but it has been tough for him at Bayern.

Man United are unlikely to be willing to pay a substantial transfer fee for Palhinha considering his age, but a loan deal could suit all parties, as it would give the midfielder the chance to rediscover his best form ahead of potentially returning to Bayern ready to play a key role during the 2026-27 campaign.

If a loan deal is possible, then Man United should jump at the chance to bring in Palhinha, as the club need a steady presence in the middle of the park, while space will be made in the squad due to the imminent departure of Christian Eriksen.