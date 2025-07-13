Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, as Manchester United offer contracts to two wonderkids, Nottingham Forest battle four teams for a 22-year-old and Marco Asensio closes in on his next move.

Manchester United's youth recruitment drive is continuing at full throttle, as the Red Devils are reportedly in talks to sign two extremely highly-rated midfielders.

Under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS regime, the 20-time English champions have been prioritising the signings of the stars of tomorrow, notably poaching Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven away from Arsenal.

It is not just the Gunners who could see some of their finest talents defect to Old Trafford, as The Athletic reports that two talented prospects are considering offers from the Red Devils.

Seth Ky Ridgeon - a Fulham midfielder who captains England's Under-17s squad - is said to have attracted glances from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, but United are currently at the head of the queue.

In addition, 2009-born Tyrese Noubissie is looking likely to leave Man City for their cross-town rivals, having struggled to get a look-in at his current club.

Both youngsters have reportedly been given a tour of Man United's Old Trafford and Carrington facilities, which featured a 'brief appearance' from first-team boss Ruben Amorim.

Everton, Nottingham Forest in 'five-club battle' for 22-year-old

Sticking with the youthful theme, Nottingham Forest reportedly find themselves in a five-team battle to sign 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

The Tricky Trees lost Anthony Elanga to Champions League-bound Newcastle United a few days ago and are fighting tooth and nail to keep hold of Tottenham Hotspur target Morgan Gibbs-White.

Forest are allegedly considering legal action against what they believe to be an illegal Spurs approach for the latter, but the Europa League winners remain confident of striking a £60m deal.

The Garibaldi may have found one reinforcement in Bakayoko, but Fabrizio Romano reports that they are just one of five teams trying to prise the 2003-born attacker away from the Eredivisie.

Premier League rivals Everton and Bournemouth have apparently taken an interest in Bakayoko too, while Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen could also present compelling offers.

PSV are reportedly after €20m (£17.3m) to part ways with the 22-year-old, who scored nine goals in 30 Eredivisie matches during the 2024-25 season.

Daniel Munoz opens door to Crystal Palace exit after new deal

Bakayoko's PSV contract only runs for another year, whereas Daniel Munoz extended his Crystal Palace deal until 2028 back in April, but the right-back has already opened the door to a departure.

The 29-year-old was heralded as one of England's best-performing right-backs in the 2024-25 season, producing six goals and eight assists from 46 matches in all competitions and playing a fundamental role in the Eagles' FA Cup success.

Munoz appeared to commit his future to Palace with his long-term extension - which also includes a 12-month extension option - but the Colombian has now revealed that he 'hopes' to join a world-class club in the current window.

However, Munoz also stressed that he is content to remain at Selhurst Park if no swoop materialises, telling Win Sports TV: "I want to play for the best teams in the world, but they haven't spoken to me directly.

"I dream and work every day to achieve it, and I hope it can happen as soon as possible. I hope it's in this window, but if not, I'm very happy at Crystal Palace."

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Munoz as they search for a long-term Kyle Walker successor, having sanctioned the England international's cut-price exit to Burnley earlier this summer.

Marco Asensio 'close' to signing for ex-Man Utd, Chelsea boss

Elsewhere in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain winger and former Aston Villa loanee Marco Asensio is supposedly close to joining Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

The 29-year-old will soon return to the French capital after a worthwhile stint at Villa in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, where he produced eight goals from 21 appearances for the Lions in all competitions.

However, Asensio is now in the final year of his contract with PSG, whom he could not represent in the Club World Cup owing to his loan spell in the Premier League.

As the Champions League winners prepare to face Chelsea in Sunday's Club World Cup final, Football Italia claims that Fenerbahce are on the brink of reaching an agreement for Asensio's signature.

Mourinho's side are set to win the race for the ex-Real Madrid winger after Inter Milan passed up the chance to sign him, despite apparently being offered his services 'multiple times'.

Asensio will depart PSG having registered seven goals and 11 assists in 47 matches for Les Parisiens since joining on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.