Wes Brown insists that Manchester United should target a £100m-valued Premier League star to replace Casemiro and bolster their midfield options.





Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has offered his advice to Ruben Amorim regarding the Red Devils’ midfield.

The 13-time Premier League winners were linked with several top-flight options during the summer transfer window, but remarkably, the club mainly focused on strengthening their forwards.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all transferred from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford and RB Leipzig, respectively, while Rasmus Hojlund joined Napoli on a season-long loan.

Although these moves appeared sensible on paper, there was a sense that United’s midfield lacked the necessary personnel to improve the team’s overall quality.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have primarily been deployed in deeper roles, with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo serving as alternatives for some matches.

Brown, however, has shared his opinion on the two options his old club reportedly pursued in the summer: Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.

Baleba vs Wharton: Brown picks preferred Manchester United option

The former United player believes £100m-valued Wharton would be a better fit for the Manchester giants, suggesting that the 21-year-old could replace Casemiro.

"I’d have to go for Adam Wharton. I love him, and I think it’s always good if you can add an English player to the squad," he told 10Bet Casino via The Mirror.

"He’s strong, he’s talented, he’s technically good, and he knows his job on the pitch. He knows the Premier League andI’d have no problem if United bring him in.

"I think he could maybe be the right replacement for Casemiro. He’s not going to be there for years to come, and it might be time for that position to be freshened up.

“The midfield is all about combinations and partnerships, so if Wharton comes in he’d have to be able to link up with the players we’ve already got.”

Wharton’s stock has gone up since moving to Palace from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024, with the Eagles star midfielder now being linked with a potential Real Madrid move.

Do Manchester United have a chance with Wharton?

While it remains to be seen if United indeed pursue the young England international, Real’s rumoured interest potentially scuppers those plans.

Los Blancos are said to be considering several options to bolster their midfield after reportedly moving on from their interest in Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister.

If Xabi Alonso’s team, who are rumoured to be monitoring Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, Wharton and Como’s Nico Paz, make a move for the Crystal Palace star, then United may have to pursue other midfield targets.

Unless Wharton prefers to stay in England, the Red Devils do not have what it takes to compete with the Spanish giants, considering on-field performances and the La Liga club’s heritage.