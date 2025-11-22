Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly expected to leave the 20-time English champions on a free transfer next summer.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly likely to leave the 20-time English champions on a free transfer next summer, with the Red Devils not planning to activate a one-year extension in his contract.

The Brazil international has been an important player for Ruben Amorim's side during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 10 occasions in the Premier League, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Casemiro's £350,000-a-week contract is due to expire next June - there is an option for the club to extend it for a further 12 months, but that is highly unlikely to be the case.

According to The Sun, Casemiro is likely to be released, with the midfielder not thought to be willing to take a pay cut despite the fact that he is happy and settled in Manchester.

Casemiro is the highest earner at Old Trafford, and his departure would see the club make huge savings when it comes to wages, while Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Tom Heaton are also set to leave on free transfers.

Casemiro 'unlikely' to sign a new deal at Man United

The former Real Madrid midfielder has made 135 appearances for Man United, scoring 20 goals and registering 13 assists in the process, including nine goals and six assists in 87 Premier League matches.

Casemiro initially struggled for football under head coach Ruben Amorim, but he has managed to work his way back into the starting side, and the midfielder has been a vital player this term.

Man United are planning to overhaul their midfield in 2026, with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton all believed to be targets.

The Red Devils could potentially sign two new midfielders during next summer's transfer window, as the futures of Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes are also unclear.

Man United could sign two new midfielders next summer

Mainoo continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with the Englishman struggling for action this term; Napoli are keen on a January deal - a mid-season departure is seen as unlikely, but the 20-year-old's future beyond the end of the campaign is unclear.

Ugarte has also struggled to make his mark for the Red Devils since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon, and there have been suggestions that the Uruguay international could be on the move in 2026.

Captain Fernandes was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League over the summer, and the Portugal international is expected to have more offers to leave next year.

Fernandes will allegedly seriously consider his future after the 2026 World Cup, and it is not impossible to imagine the ex-Sporting attacker being on the move ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.