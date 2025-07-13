Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United attacker Antony during this summer's transfer window.

Bayer Leverkusen is one of the teams interested in signing Antony, according to Trivela. Meanwhile, the German club just broke its transfer record with the signing of Malik Tillman, who cost €35m (R$227m) to leave PSV.

The American's arrival, signed until 2030, was approved by Erik ten Hag, Leverkusen's new coach, who coached Antony during his prime at Ajax. It could also impact the Brazilian's future in the transfer market.

Why Bayer Leverkusen's reinforcement impacts Antony

Tillman came through Bayern Munich's youth academy but didn't make it through. He rose to prominence on loan to Rangers and PSV, where he was signed permanently last season.

At 23, the German-born American midfielder arrives to replace Florian Wirtz, who was sold to Liverpool for £116m (R$872 million). But even if he doesn't play the same position as Antony, he could slow down Leverkusen's attack.

As found by Trivela, the German club had already been in talks with the Brazilian's staff and had moved forward with direct negotiations with Manchester United.

This fee would make the Brazilian Leverkusen's most expensive signing - surpassing Tillman, who just broke that record. While there's cash in hand from Wirtz's sale, it may be less likely after the American's signing.

Other paths for Antony in the market

Trivela heard from sources close to the player that, at this moment, in addition to Leverkusen, there are at least three other possibilities on the list for the former Sao Paulo player.



Real Betis, where Antony stood out on loan last season, is still trying to sign him permanently



Two other “big clubs” have been in talks to sign the Brazilian, one from Italy and the other from Germany, in addition to Bayer Leverkusen.



The names of the clubs from Italy and Germany have not been revealed. Previously, Atletico Madrid were linked to the player, but the report heard that the Spanish capital club did not contact the striker's representatives.

Antony is still under contract with Manchester United until 2027, but his future likely won't be at Old Trafford next season. During his time at Betis, he played 26 games, scored nine goals, and provided five assists, reaching the Conference League final.

This article was originally published by Trivela.