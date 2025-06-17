Manchester United reportedly submit a mammoth €150m (£127.9m) offer for one of Barcelona's star attackers.

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a mammoth €150m (£127.9m) offer for Barcelona attacker Raphinha.

The 28-year-old winger has put himself in contention to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or after enjoying a sensational 2024-25 campaign with the Catalan giants, scoring 34 goals and providing 25 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions.

Raphinha played an integral role in Hansi Flick's side that won the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana, while he also scored a joint-high 13 Champions League goals as Barca reached the semi-finals.

Last month, the Brazil international extended his contract at Camp Nou until June 2028, seemingly ending speculation over a potential summer exit.

However, Fichajes reports that Barcelona officials have been left surprised after they were not expecting to receive a massive bid for Raphinha from Man United.

Man United ‘bid £127.9m’ for Raphinha

The report adds that while Barca do not want to part ways with Raphinha so soon after he extended his contract, the ‘financial dimension’ of the offer received will force the club to reconsider their stance.

Barcelona’s well-documented financial troubles have restricted their transfer activity and ability to target several high-profile names over the last few years, and they are still required to balance their books to regain financial stability.

Raphinha boasts Premier League experience having previously represented Leeds United and he is said to be regarded by Man United as a player who would make an instant impact in Ruben Amorim’s side.

Amorim is tasked with restructuring his Red Devils attack further this summer; the £62.5m arrival of Matheus Cunha has now been confirmed, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is believed to be one of a number of players high on their list of targets.

Is a move for Raphinha to Man United realistic?

Reports of Man United tabling such a huge offer for Raphinha come as a surprise considering that the club have limited financial resources this summer and will likely be required to sell players before they step up their interest in top targets.

Raphinha, who has already turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, expressed his desire to remain at Barcelona before penning a contract extension, and it seems unlikely that the winger would be interested in joining a Red Devils side who have failed to qualify for any European competition next season.

Having said that, if reports are to be believed, Barca may feel that Man United’s offer for Raphinha is too good to turn down and accepting it would significantly benefit their financial situation.

The Catalan giants could then put some of the funds generated towards signings key summer targets including Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.