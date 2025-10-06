Real Betis winger Antony feels that he experienced "disrespect" and "rudeness" prior to his transfer from Old Trafford to Real Betis.

Having failed to justify his £84m price-tag, the winger was frequently linked with an exit from Old Trafford before finally signing for Betis on a permanent deal.

While Antony had starred for the La Liga side during the second half of last season, he was demoted to what was described as "a bomb squad" - a group of players who have no future at a club - By Ruben Amorim for pre-season.

Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were among those part of the same group and have also exited the Theatre of Dreams.

Aside from Sancho at Aston Villa, the other three are being backed at their new clubs, but Antony continues to be quizzed on his omission from Amorim's plans.

"No-one said good morning or afternoon"

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Antony has suggested that he was not even receiving greetings such as "good afternoon" or "good evening" during the weeks that he spent away from the senior ranks.

Antony said: "It was a bit of a difficult period, right? I showed up on the 14th (of July) and trained separately for over a month.

"It was a really difficult time. Of course, it's a bit scary that things won't work out, and the deal actually went through on the last day of the transfer window.

"Over 40 days in hotels, my father and I, my father there at the hotel, me training at 5 pm while the group trained in the morning

"I don't say "hell," because I think everything is preparation, everything is a process. I am the man and father I am today, so I am grateful for the difficult things I went through, including in England."

"I'm not one to get involved in controversies, to name names, and I'm not even going to mention anyone's names here. But I think there was a bit of disrespect there [at United], a bit of rudeness, too, with no one saying good morning or good afternoon. There wasn't even that."

How is Antony faring at Real Betis?

Having not returned to Real Betis until the closing hours of the summer market, Antony has been playing catch-up in terms of fitness and form.

Nevertheless, that has not stopped Manuel Pellegrini heavily relying on the Brazil international from the off, already providing him with five starts between September 14 and October 5.

Antony's solitary goal and assist came in the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. In total during 2025, the 25-year-old has contributed 10 goals and six assists from 31 Betis appearances.