Manchester United's January plans are reportedly revealed, with the club holding concerns about the potential exit of Harry Maguire upon the expiry of his contract.

Manchester United are reported to have interest in Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace as they want to bring in a centre-back due to the possibility of Harry Maguire's exit.

The Red Devils will hope to extend their unbeaten record in the Premier League to six games when they host Everton at Old Trafford on Monday, and a victory could significantly boost their chances of Champions League football.

If Ruben Amorim is to guide his side to the top four, he will need his team's defence to improve considering they have not kept a clean sheet in their last four games, though he may not be unable to call upon centre-back Maguire against Everton.

The Englishman has arguably been the club's best central defender for the last two seasons, but with his contract set to expire at the end of 2025-26, Amorim may have to get used to life without him sooner rather than later.

The Daily Mail report that Palace centre-back Guehi is being monitored, adding that United are not against bringing in players in the winter if opportunities come up.

Marc Guehi: Would Crystal Palace man improve Amorim's defence?

Guehi was key to Palace's FA Cup triumph last term, with his performances in Oliver Glasner's back three making him a standout defender in the Premier League.

The Englishman's familiarity in a three-man defence could make the transition to life at Old Trafford relatively straightforward given Amorim has utilised a 3-4-3 system.

It should be noted that Guehi has predominantly played on the left side of a back three, and he would likely come into United's XI in place of Luke Shaw, who is a natural full-back, so having another centre-back in the backline should help improve the team's defensive displays.

The 25-year-old's arrival and Maguire's potential exit in the summer could also mean that Matthijs de Ligt is moved into the middle of Amorim's back three, which would allow youngster Leny Yoro to start in his favoured right-sided role.

Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba: What else do Manchester United need?

While a centre-back would be a welcome boost for Amorim, the club should be prioritising the addition of a midfielder.

It is difficult to see the team getting by in 2025-26 relying solely on Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, especially as the former two are in their thirties and cannot be expected to start every game.

The club have been strongly linked to the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, as well as Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

While it might be hard for United to pry either player away in January, they would elevate the Red Devils' performance levels in the middle of the pitch, and they may be the difference between Europa League and Champions League football.