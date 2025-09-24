Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to bring Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco to Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen to bring Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco to Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

Dimarco has been in strong form for Inter at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, scoring once and providing one assist in four Serie A appearances, while he also played 80 minutes of the Italian club's Champions League opener against Ajax.

In total, the Italy international has represented his Milan club on 195 occasions, scoring 19 goals and registering 35 assists, and he is regarded as one of the best wing-backs in world football.

According to Il Napolista, Amorim is a huge admirer of the 28-year-old and is determined to bring him to Old Trafford during the January transfer window to solve a problem in his side.

Dimarco's contract with Inter is due to expire in June 2027, meaning that he could be available for a bargain fee next year, with a new deal at San Siro not thought to be on the agenda at this moment in time.

Man United 'considering' January move for Inter's Dimarco

The Italian is a specialist in the left-sided wing-back spot, which has proven to be a problematic area for Man United, with Patrick Dorgu yet to fully convince in that area of the field.

The right-sided wing-back position is also an issue, with neither Diogo Dalot nor Amad Diallo suited to the role, but Dorgu has previously played on the right and could switch to that position if Dimarco were to arrive.

Amorim's 3-4-3 formation often leads to the wing-backs having more touches than any other player on the pitch, but Dorgu is not the strongest in possession, while Dalot's output in terms of assists is also disappointing.

The same cannot be said for Dimarco, though, who is a true specialist in that area, providing goals and assists on a consistent basis, and he seems to have the ideal skillset to thrive in the Premier League.

How much would Inter defender Dimarco cost?

Dimarco will be in the final 18 months of his Inter contract in January, so the Italian giants are not exactly in an overwhelmingly strong position when it comes to his future.

On transfermarkt, his valuation is €50m (£44m), which does seem fair considering what he would bring to the table, and while it would be a significant deal in terms of January transfers, the wing-back could be a transformative signing for the Red Devils.