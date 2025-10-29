Manchester United youngster Jayden Ngwashi is pictured in first-team training ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United youngster Jayden Ngwashi has been pictured in first-team training with the Red Devils, as Ruben Amorim's side prepare for Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

The 17-year-old missed the start of the 2025-26 campaign through injury, but he has twice featured for the Under-18s over the last month and also played for the Under-21s last weekend.

Indeed, Ngwashi was a substitute in a 4-1 victory for Man United Under-21s against Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s in Premier League 2, and he is highly-rated at Old Trafford.

Man United are currently without two first-team defenders, with Lisandro Martinez still not ready to return to full training despite making excellent progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Harry Maguire missed the 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last time out due to a knock, meanwhile, and the Englishman remains a doubt for the clash with Forest this weekend.

Ngwashi trains with Man United ahead of Forest clash

As a result, Ngwashi had the chance to train with the first team earlier this week.

According to the Manchester Evening News, 'strong progress' from the teenager has been rewarded, and Man United believe that he could be a future first-team star.

There is believed to have been significant transfer interest in the youngster over the summer, but he has signed scholarship terms and is now working his way towards a professional contract at Old Trafford.

Ngwashi's two appearances for Man United Under-21s last season caught the attention of a number of European teams, with the fact that he has an Italian passport also making a move less complicated.

However, it is believed that the centre-back has no interest in leaving the 20-time English champions.

Could Amorim hand Ngwashi a first-team debut this season?

Man United's reduced fixture list will make it incredibly difficult for Ngwashi to feature this term, as the Red Devils are not in Europe and were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the second round by Grimsby Town.

As a result, Man United will not play in a competition other than the Premier League until their FA Cup challenge for the 2025-26 campaign begins at the start of 2026.

There would have to be a number of defensive injuries for Ngwashi to be given his chance, but the teenager could save the Red Devils millions in the transfer market if he continues to develop.

Indeed, Man United are planning for the future at the back due to the advancing years of the likes of Maguire and Luke Shaw - a big-money arrival in that area is expected, but Ngwashi could potentially be a future first-team star for the 20-time English champions.