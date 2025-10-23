Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly gives the green light for the addition of a midfielder seen as Kobbie Mainoo's replacement.

Manchester United have identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher as an ideal replacement for Kobbie Mainoo, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will have to watch on from the sidelines as a number of Premier League clubs compete in Europe this week, though a win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday could result in them climbing into the top four if other results go their way.

Boss Ruben Amorim will be desperate for a third consecutive win in the top flight, but his chances of overseeing a victory will likely depend on the performances of midfielders such as Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

The Portuguese manager has been criticised for his selection choices in the middle of the pitch, with many fans calling for the introduction of Mainoo into the XI.

Football Insider claim that Amorim sees Mainoo as nothing more than a backup, adding that United's potential pursuit of Gallagher in January would be viewed as the club signing his replacement.

Is Conor Gallagher the right fit for Manchester United?

Gallagher has started just four of his side's 12 games this term, while he started 27 times for the club in 2024-25, making 47 overall appearances.

The former Chelsea and Crystal Palace man has played four seasons of Premier League football, as well as three seasons in lower leagues, so he should be able to adapt to English football smoothly.

However, the 25-year-old is a considerably different style of player than Mainoo, who is at his best when receiving the ball from the backline and carrying possession forward.

Gallagher is an energetic and combative presence capable of making late runs into the box, and he is arguably not suited to playing in deeper areas of the pitch.

Should Ruben Amorim trust Kobbie Mainoo?

United's midfield has struggled for much of the season, with the likes of Fulham exploiting the fact the Red Devils' double pivot was not provided support from defence.

Mainoo is unlikely to improve the team's fortunes unless the coach's style of play changes, but the manager has repeatedly indicated that he is unwilling to change his approach.

If Amorim refuses to adapt his style and instead opts to rely on winning second balls, then there is little reason for the midfielder to stay, especially if he has ambitions of playing at the upcoming World Cup.