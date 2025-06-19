Sports Mole looks at three central midfielders that Manchester United could sign during this summer's transfer window, with Christian Eriksen leaving on a free transfer.

Manchester United are currently prioritising a move for another number 10, with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo wanted to boost an area which has already seen the addition of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

A new centre-forward is also required, with alternatives to Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike seemingly being targeted, as both deals appear to have gone cold.

However, Man United are also said to be looking to boost their midfield department, as Christian Eriksen will officially leave on a free transfer at the end of the month.

Here, Sports Mole looks at three realistic midfield targets for the Red Devils this summer.

Frattesi's future is currently the subject of speculation, with Man United said to be keen to sign the Inter Milan midfielder this summer, while Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest.

The Italy international scored seven times and registered two assists in 47 appearances for Inter last term, including two goals in the Champions League, helping his side to reach the final.

Frattesi largely struggled for starts last term, though, and he is believed to be keen to move on.

The 25-year-old could allegedly be available for as little as £30m, which would make him a bargain signing for the Red Devils considering his quality and age.

However, if the price is indeed £30m, then there will be a lot of competition for the Italian.

Ederson enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for Atalanta BC, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, and he is believed to be on the radar of a number of clubs.

Atalanta have the 25-year-old on a contract until June 2027, but a sale is thought to be likely this summer.

Ederson's best work often comes off the ball, but he has still managed to score 13 goals and register four assists in 139 appearances for his Italian side in all competitions.

Man United will likely have to come up with an offer of at least £60m for the Brazilian, though, so his arrival is likely to depend on how much money the Red Devils can raise through sales.

Luiz only made the move to Juventus from Aston Villa last summer, but he found it difficult to show his best form during the 2024-25 campaign, being restricted to just 27 appearances.

The 27-year-old is believed to be keen to return to the Premier League this summer, and it has been suggested that Juventus would be open to letting him leave for a fee in the region of £30m.

Luiz thrived at Aston Villa, scoring 22 goals and registering 24 assists in 204 appearances, including 20 goals and 18 assists in 175 Premier League outings.

Man United could have a real bargain on their hands if they are able to sign the Brazilian for around £30m considering the level of his performances during his previous spell in the Premier League.

Manuel Ugarte has thus far found it difficult to prove himself at Old Trafford, and Luiz could be the ideal player to provide protection and bring control to the middle of the Man United midfield.