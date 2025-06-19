Sports Mole looks at three strikers that Manchester United could sign during this summer's transfer window, as deals for Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike go cold.

Manchester United have already added Matheus Cunha to their squad this summer and are targeting another number 10, namely Bryan Mbeumo, to boost their attacking options for the 2025-26 campaign.

The club are also working on bringing in a new centre-forward due to Rasmus Hojlund's issues last term, although that does not necessarily mean that the Denmark international will depart.

Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres has allegedly turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford, while a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike is thought to be unlikely due to the alleged cost (£85m) of the transfer.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at three alternative options for Ruben Amorim's side.

Mateta had an excellent 2024-25 campaign for Palace, scoring 17 goals and registering four assists in 46 appearances in all competitions, including 14 goals and two assists in 37 Premier League matches.

The Frenchman's contract at Selhurst Park is due to expire in June 2026, and it is understood that he is available for around £40m this summer, but that price could be negotiated down.

Mateta's work-rate and eye for goal would make him the ideal signing for Man United, and he could potentially thrive alongside Cunha and Mbeumo in a new-look front three for the 20-time English champions.

The 27-year-old is a player being monitored by Man United at this stage of proceedings, and it would certainly not be a surprise to see the Red Devils make a move for him during the current market.

Vlahovic has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and it is expected that the Serbia international will leave Juventus during this summer's transfer window in search of pastures new.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals and registered five assists in 42 appearances for Juventus last season, while he has 56 goals and 14 assists in 143 appearances for the Old Lady in all competitions.

It would be fair to say that the striker has found it difficult to show the level of form that he demonstrated at Fiorentina, but he has the potential to be an impressive goalscorer in the Premier League.

Allegedly available for a bargain £38.5m, Man United may decide that he is a risk worth taking, as the rewards would be massive if they were able to get the best out of the Serbian.

Jonathan David (Lille, free agent as of June 30)

David will officially become a free agent at the end of June, as a new deal with Lille was not agreed.

However, the Canada international's destination remains unclear, with a number of clubs in the mix for the striker, and Man United should not pass up the chance to have a serious look at the deal.

David was again in excellent form for Lille during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 25 goals and registering 12 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has scored 109 goals and registered 30 assists in 232 appearances for Lille, meanwhile, including 10 strikes in 18 outings in the Champions League.

David has the skillset required to be a success as a forward in the Premier League, and it would be a surprise if Man United did not seriously consider a move for the goal machine.