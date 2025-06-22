Sports Mole looks at three goalkeepers Manchester United could sign during this summer's transfer window as a replacement for current number one Andre Onana.

Manchester United are expected to move for a new goalkeeper this summer despite suggestions that current number one Andre Onana is determined to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his position.

Current Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim is said to want his own signing between the sticks, with Onana struggling to make his mark for the 20-time English champions during his two seasons at the club.

Selling Onana will not be easy due to the numbers involved, but Monaco are believed to be one of a number of clubs keen on the Cameroon international, who was excellent for Inter Milan ahead of a move to Manchester.

Here, Sports Mole looks at three goalkeepers who could arrive as Onana's replacement.

Martinez is currently being heavily linked with a move to Man United, and it is understood that the Argentina international is keen on a switch to Old Trafford despite the fact that the club will not play in Europe next season.

The 32-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in world football during his time at Aston Villa, and there is no question that he would be a statement signing for the Red Devils.

There have been suggestions that Martinez would be available for around £40m, which is a hefty valuation considering his age, but the goalkeeper is a World Cup winner and one of the best stoppers around.

The fact that the Argentine is said to be keen on a switch to Man United makes this a much likelier deal than it might have been, and it would not be a surprise to see him arrive as Onana's replacement in the not too distant future.

Lunin is an interesting name on Man United's alleged goalkeeping shortlist, but he could turn out to be a bargain signing this summer if the reported numbers prove to be correct.

Indeed, the Red Devils are thought to be lining up a €15m (£12.8m) offer for his services.

The Ukraine international has made 62 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, including 31 outings during the club's highly-successful 2023-24 campaign, with Thibaut Courtois out through injury.

Lunin was restricted to just 14 outings last term, and it is believed that he is open to leaving the capital giants in the hope of becoming a number one goalkeeper elsewhere.

The 26-year-old has demonstrated that he has what it takes to start between the sticks for a major European club, and he is said to be firmly on Man United's radar when it comes to a potential Onana replacement.

Bringing in Oblak from Atletico would be incredibly complicated for Man United after missing out on European football for next season, but it is not an impossible deal due to recent developments.

Indeed, it is understood that Oblak is looking for one final challenge at this stage of his career, with a number of Saudi Pro League teams said to be interested in his services.

However, a move to Man United would surely also be of interest to the 32-year-old if the opportunity arrived.

Oblak has been one of the best goalkeepers in world football for some time, again impressing last season, keeping 17 clean sheets in all competitions for Diego Simeone's side.

The Slovenia captain's contract is due to run until June 2028, but there is believed to be a genuine chance that he could leave this summer, with Atletico ironically viewing Villa's Martinez as a possible replacement.