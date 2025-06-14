Man Utd 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Man Utd's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

No trophy. No European football. Not even a top-half finish. Manchester United fans cannot purge the 2024-25 season from their memories quickly enough.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's brutal cost-cutting measures and talk of financial oblivion has also served to dampen the spirits around Old Trafford, where Ruben Amorim's transfer kitty is said to be considerably smaller than some of his rival managers.

However, during the first summer window - which ran from June 1 to June 10 - the Red Devils pulled off one of the market's marquee signings, poaching Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5m.

More attacking arrivals are anticipated between now and the September 1 deadline - both a new number nine and another player to support said number nine - but selling before buying will likely be the way forward now.

Bruno Fernandes has reaffirmed his commitment to the club following a mammoth proposal from Al-Hilal, but do not be surprised to see a couple of other household names leave if the price is right.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Man Utd's 2025 summer transfer window.

Man Utd confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Diego Leon (£7m, Cerro Porteno)

Matheus Cunha (£62.5m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Man Utd confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Jonny Evans (free)

Christian Eriksen (free)

Victor Lindelof (free)

How much have Man Utd spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Man Utd total spend summer 2025: £69.5m

Man Utd total income summer 2025: £0m

Man Utd total profit/loss summer 2025: -£69.5m

Latest Man Utd transfer rumours

Man Utd squad