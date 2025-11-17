Manchester United reportedly had another Premier League boss in line to take over from Erik ten Hag before the eventual appointment of Ruben Amorim.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank revealed that he interviewed for Manchester United job before they eventually appointed Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag's successor.

United's 2025-26 season has been mixed, as while they are unbeaten in five games, they have still dropped points against the likes of Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Current boss Ruben Amorim has seemingly done enough to stave off the threat of being sacked in the immediate future, but the Portuguese's position could come under threat again if the team's form dips.

The Red Devils manager was appointed in November 2024, though current Spurs head coach Thomas Frank claims it could have been him in the Old Trafford dugout.

Speaking to Danish broadcaster TV2, the Dane claimed he met Sir Jim Ratcliffe in May 2024 when the billionaire was contemplating dismissing Erik ten Hag, saying: "Sitting down for interviews with two of the 10 biggest clubs in the world – two hours apart – is pretty unique. I know I didn't get either of the two jobs, but it was still a huge deal.

"I remember walking through Battersea Park between the two interviews and thinking: 'Thomas Frank from Frederiksvaerk - am I really experiencing this?'"

Frank also revealed that he spoke to Chelsea, though United opted to keep Ten Hag in charge beyond the summer, whereas the Blues appointed Enzo Maresca.

Will Ruben Amorim prove to be a success in the Premier League?

After he guided the club to a 15th-placed finish in 2024-25, there were numerous calls for Amorim to be sacked, particularly after the team lost the Europa League final against Spurs.

The Red Devils have collected 18 points from their opening 11 Premier League games of 2025-26 and are on track to total 62 points, 20 more than they accumulated last term.

Some of the improvements this season have no doubt been as a result of the increased quality of the squad, with signings like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha having boosted the technical and physical level of the team, but those improvements arguably have little to do with Amorim's coaching.

The team's midfield has been problematic all season, with the decision to deploy number 10 Bruno Fernandes in a double pivot causing issues in buildup and during counter-attacks, and it remains to be seen how successful United will be given the weaknesses in the middle of the pitch.

Did Manchester United make the right choice?

It is difficult to say whether United would be in a better position now had they appointed Thomas Frank as Ten Hag's successor rather than Amorim, but they may have avoided costly mistakes.

The decision to keep Ten Hag was in the summer of 2024 was largely based on his success in the FA Cup, and the club subsequently spent in excess of £200m on the Dutchman.

Had United dismissed the manager prior to the summer transfer window, they would have been able to bring in players that suited their next manager's system, but Amorim's only addition in 2024-25 was wing-back Patrick Dorgu and he failed to make the most of the team he inherited.