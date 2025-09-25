A former Bayern Munich assistant manager reportedly aspires to be the Manchester United head coach.

A manager in the Bundesliga has expressed his admiration for Manchester United amid the uncertainty surrounding Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician is not safe at Old Trafford, despite a recent 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League, helped by the West Londoners receiving an early red card and Enzo Maresca making panicked substitutions.

Last Saturday's win was Amorim's 19th in 48 competitive matches since replacing Erik ten Hag in November last year, with the former Sporting Lisbon boss yet to secure back-to-back league wins.

Much of the criticism directed at Amorim has focused on his continued use of the 3-4-2-1 system and his reluctance to change approach despite the Red Devils’ inconsistency.

The Manchester club currently sit 11th in the Premier League table with seven points from five matches, just three points behind the division’s top four in the early standings.

‘Extraordinary’ Manchester United job eyed by former Bayern Munich assistant

While Amorim’s future remains uncertain, Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller has expressed his fondness for the Red Devils.

Toppmoller, 44, who reportedly previously declined an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, has reflected on his youth, sharing how his ambitions motivated him to manage Man United.

“I often played computer games as a child, always with one team: Manchester United,” Toppmoller told Bild via The Sun.

“That would definitely be nice someday, because it’s an extraordinary club. When I was a teenager, Manchester United was, along with Real Madrid, the biggest club of all.”

Could Manchester United even consider Toppmoller as boss?

Any move to bring Toppmoller to Old Trafford would certainly be a left-field decision by the United hierarchy.

Although the German tactician commendably guided Die Adler to third place in the Bundesliga last season, the club's highest league finish since 1992-93, he may not be considered experienced enough to take the helm at Old Trafford.

A modest 46 wins from 101 matches for Frankfurt across all competitions may not impress supporters, who have seen managers with better win rates dismissed by the club.

It does not help that Toppmoller prefers the 3-4-3 formation, further discouraging fans and possibly the club's board about the 44-year-old Frankfurt boss, who admittedly also employs a back four.