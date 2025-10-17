A former Premier League-winning Manchester City boss supposedly tells his friends that he could be in line to replace the under-fire Portuguese at Old Trafford.

Since taking over from Erik ten Hah almost a year ago, Amorim has overseen a number of unwanted records at the Theatre of Dreams, including the club's worst-ever Premier League finish last season.

Man United had never placed below eighth in the competition before Amorim took charge, but the Portuguese's team could only rank in a lowly 15th last term, where they also suffered Europa League final heartbreak against Tottenham Hotspur.

From 50 games in charge of Man United in all competitions, Amorim can only boast a meagre 1.38 points per game, overseeing 20 victories, nine draws and 21 defeats and failing to win back-to-back Premier League matches.

The 40-year-old's dismal record has inevitably led to talk of a possible departure, but he is under contract at the club until 2027, and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has suggested that he will be given a full three seasons to work his magic.

Roberto Mancini 'tells friends' he could replace Ruben Amorim at Man Utd

However, should Man United be forced to pull the trigger on Amorim, The Sun claims that ex-Citizens boss Roberto Mancini has informed those close to him that he could be 'in with a shout' of taking the job.

The 60-year-old has been out of work for almost a year after leaving his post as Saudi Arabia manager, prior to which he achieved notable successes with Man City, Inter Milan and the Italy national team.

Mancini memorably guided the Sky Blues to their maiden Premier League title in 2011-12 - as well as an FA Cup in 2010-11 - prior to which he led Inter Milan to three successive Serie A crowns from 2006 to 2008.

The Italian then masterminded his nation's run to Euro 2020 glory on English soil, and the report adds that he is thought to have met with Ratcliffe at social functions, but it is unclear if Man Utd was a topic of conversation at any of them.

Could Roberto Mancini really replace Ruben Amorim at Man Utd?

Mancini is ready to return to management, has reportedly rubbed shoulders with Ratcliffe already, and Man United would not need to enter drawn-out negotiations with a rival club - not to mention forking out millions of pounds - to hire him.

The Italian's trophy-winning experience also makes for extremely positive reading for the Red Devils, and he seemingly has no concerns about his ties to Man City if he is mentioning the job to those closest to him.

However, the 60-year-old could be viewed as a stop-gap appointment by some, whereas Man United committed to a long-term project by hiring someone 20 years his junior, and someone who is starting to see some green shoots of recovery.

The Red Devils entered the international break having won three of their last five games, and the more time the players have to understand Amorim's system - which he is insistent he will not move away from - the better.

In contrast, Mancini's successes at Man City and Italy were achieved with a four-man backline, so firing Amorim and hiring the Italian would make little sense at this juncture.