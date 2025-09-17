Manchester United legend David Beckham speaks out about the situation at Old Trafford amid calls for Ruben Amorim to change his system to improve results.

Manchester United legend David Beckham has revealed that he is "fed up" with the club and has criticised the performances of the players on the pitch.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by rivals Manchester City on Sunday, with goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland condemning them to a third defeat in five games in 2025-26.

While losing to City is not necessarily a surprise result when taken in isolation due to their quality, United have consistently underperformed under current boss Ruben Amorim.

Fans and pundits have questioned the manager and players, with Beckham the latest to voice his concerns, telling CBS Sports Golazo: "Being an ex-player, and being a fan of the club, I would hope that they are hurting like we are as fans, and I'm sure they are because they're professionals.

"They're not going out there not wanting to win the game. They've just come up against a team like City, at City. Whenever you lose these games, you don't go out for a few weeks because you know you can't walk around Manchester and bump into United fans, because it's just not a good place to be in.

"It was a very hard watch yesterday, and like I said, as a United fan, I'm fed up with watching these games and seeing what we're seeing as fans."

United finished 15th last season, and after four Premier League matchweeks this term, the club reside in 14th plcae with just four points.

What has gone wrong for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Since Amorim was appointed in November 2024, he was won just 25.8% of his games at Manchester United, which is the worst win rate of any manager in the club's history.

One of the biggest criticisms of Portuguese during his time at Old Trafford has been his use of midfielders, with his side's double pivot routinely exploited last season.

Opponents have continued to find it relatively straightforward to overload the midfield duo this campaign, and they have experienced joy in the middle of the pitch.

The coach's decision to field Bruno Fernandes in one of the two double pivot roles has also caused concern in the fanbase, especially as the 31-year-old has struggled to deal with his extra defensive responsibilities.

Can Amorim fix United's midfield issues?

Though many have criticised the manager's decision to utilise a 3-4-2-1 formation, others like Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner have successfully implemented the same base structure in the Premier League.

However, Glasner often ensures that his midfield is not overrun by asking a centre-back to step forward, something that United's centre-backs rarely do when defending against counter-attacks.

Amorim could add an extra player into midfield in order to provide extra solidity, with sides like Inter Milan having used 3-5-2 to great effect over the years.

If the Red Devils boss refuses to add an extra midfielder, then he must move Fernandes out of the double pivot, as the team will otherwise continue to concede avoidable goals.